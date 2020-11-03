Germany reports 15,352 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another 131 deaths reported as well, the highest since early May

Germany
The daily case figure is on the high side but not getting too much worse relative to last week. That said, there are over 170,000 active cases across the country now with 358 districts classified as 'high risk' as of yesterday - an increase of 7 districts.

As the spread of the virus is more profound, the death count is also picking up with the 131 deaths reported in the past 24 hours being the highest since early May.

Meanwhile, the detailed report yesterday reveals another 182 virus patients needing intensive care and that brings the total tally to 2,243 persons - nearly triple the 851 virus patients needing intensive care as seen on 19/10 i.e. two weeks ago.

As Germany begins 'lockdown light', we'll now have to see how the trend develops in the next two to three weeks for a sense of if the virus situation will get better.

