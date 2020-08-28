Germany reports 1,571 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Active cases cross the 17,000 mark for the first time since 10 May

Germany
The 1,571 new cases today brings the active cases across the country to ~17,019 and that is the highest count since 10 May. Meanwhile, another 3 deaths were reported and that brings the total tally on that front to 9,288 persons.

The narrative in Europe continues to be that there is a second wave of infections brewing, with case counts in France, Spain and Italy also starting rise over the past two weeks.

French officials have made masks mandatory in Paris to try and limit the spread of the virus, and we have seen travel warnings pop up for numerous countries in the region.

So far, there hasn't been any major economic ramifications - with most governments against a second lockdown - but it is worth keeping an eye out for just in case.

