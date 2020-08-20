Germany reports 1,707 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

The daily case count continues to rise

Virus
This beats yesterday's count, which was the highest since the end of April.

The 1,707 new cases reported today sees the number of active cases across the country rise to ~14,500 and that is the most since 13 May. Meanwhile, another 10 deaths were reported and that brings the total tally on that front to 9,253 persons.

As the situation develops, just be mindful in case this starts to have more of an impact on the economy - either via restrictions or growing fears of the virus spread itself.

Elsewhere, India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 new coronavirus cases today. That brings the total confirmed cases across the country to over 2.8 million with the number of active cases sitting over 686,000.

For India, while the number of recoveries are encouraging, it is still growing at a slower pace compared to the infections spread.

