Germany reports 17,270 new coronavirus cases alongside deadliest day of the pandemic

There were 487 coronavirus deaths in the latest update today



That makes it the deadliest day of the pandemic, with the total deaths from the last three days totaling to 1,000 persons. That makes it the deadliest day of the pandemic, with the total deaths from the last three days totaling to 1,000 persons.





Meanwhile, the 17,270 new cases still sees active cases across the country linger just below 300,000 as it reaffirms that the situation has sort of reached a plateau but it isn't really showing much signs of abating over the past few weeks.





The rise in the death statistic is a bit of a concern though. At the end of October, the total coronavirus deaths in Germany were 10,452 persons. For the month of November alone, there were 5,796 coronavirus deaths reported across the country.





And that trend appears to be persisting going into December.





As for healthcare capacity, there is some good news with the number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care actually falling as of yesterday. Then again, it could be partly related to the increase in the death count so there's that to consider.





There were 3,919 (-7) patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 5,460 (20%) intensive care beds still available across the country.



