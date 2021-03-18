Germany reports 17,504 new coronavirus cases, 227 deaths in latest update today

The preliminary figures out of Germany for today

The daily case count is the highest since 28 January, with the 7-day incidence rate rising once again from 86.2 yesterday to ~90 today.

The latter continues to hint at a worsening trend in the virus situation in Germany and that is likely to hinder the easing of restrictions that were planned earlier this month.

With the vaccine rollout also facing disruptions already, this does not bode well for the outlook going into Q2 - which could see tighter restrictions be prolonged.

Adding to that is medical capacity continuing to remain rather stretched, as there were 2,859 (+8) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 3,583 (15%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

