Germany reports 17,553 new coronavirus cases, 941 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
USD/JPY poised for a breakout?
-
EUR/USD keeps slightly lower around 1.2100, what levels to look out for?
-
AUD/USD falls to fresh one-month low as risk aversion stays the course
-
Gold stays in a precarious spot, looks set for first January drop since 2013
-
Dollar moved higher, stocks moved lower on back of Powell presser
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
ECB's Rehn: ECB monitoring FX developments very closely
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4845 (vs. yesterday at 6.4665)
-
Base case for the ECB is "on hold" ... but watch the euro
-
China Securities Journal says the PBOC is expected to offer liquidity into holidays
-
FOMC - Powell will err on the side of removing accommodation too slowly rather than too quickly