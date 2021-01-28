Germany reports 17,553 new coronavirus cases, 941 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Cases continue to reflect signs of a plateau but the death count remains on the higher side once again

Germany
A bit of a late update via RKI today but the latest figures don't reflect much change in recent developments on the virus situation in Germany.

The daily case count is the highest in six days but is generally levelling off as compared to the figures seen at the start of the month. Active cases across the country eases a little more to ~240,500 while total deaths increase to 54,913 persons.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,501 (-70) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,204 (16%) intensive care beds still available.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose