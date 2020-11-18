Germany reports 17,561 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Another 305 deaths reported, the deadliest day since 16 April

The good news is that the pace of increase in the case count has sort of "plateaued" but active cases across the country aren't really coming down all too much. There are still more than ~272,000 active cases in Germany despite a drop of 800 cases yesterday.

The bad news is that the number of deaths is starting to pick up and the 305 deaths reported in the past 24 hours is the most since 16 April.

Also, the number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care is still gradually increasing with that figure sitting at 3,517 (+81) as of yesterday. Compared to a month ago on 17 October, that figure was 730 patients.

In terms of healthcare capacity, DIVI is reporting that there are still 6,519 (23%) intensive care beds still available across the country - down from 6,950 previously.

As to what this all means for Germany, the virus situation is perhaps showing nascent signs of abating but the daily case figures are still relatively high. Merkel is going to push for tighter restrictions again next week, so we'll see if state leaders will conform then.

In any case, it looks likely that tighter restrictions will be applied beyond November.

