Germany reports 18,034 new coronavirus cases, 285 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate eases to 132.8

Germany
The good news for Germany is that the spread of infections is starting to come down further, though it still remains at a high level beyond their liking for now. Total active cases is seen easing as well to ~282,900 from roughly above 300,000 last week.

Local authorities will be hoping for the trend to continue and that vaccinations will also help in bringing down the spread of the virus in general across the country.

That said, medical capacity remains rather stretched as there were 4,955 (-56) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being just 2,837 (12%) intensive care beds still available. But at least the former appears to be hitting an early peak for now.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Germany
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose