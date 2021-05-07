Germany reports 18,485 new coronavirus cases, 284 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate continues to ease, falling to 125.7
There are a couple of positive takeaways from the recent figures put out by RKI in the past week or so. For one, the 7-day incidence rate is seen falling from ~170 to 125.7 as of the latest update while daily cases are also showing signs of plateauing.
Secondly, there also seems to be signs of a peak in terms of virus patients requiring intensive care. As of yesterday, there were 4,768 (-70) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 2,838 (12%) intensive care beds still available.
That said, the latter figure does suggest that medical capacity is still stretched rather thin for the time being - with daily deaths also still not coming down too quickly yet (but deaths are always lagging i.e. better infection rate will eventually bring deaths lower).
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.