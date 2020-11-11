Germany reports 18,487 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Another 261 deaths reported, the highest total since 22 April

Germany
The daily case count is still on the high side and this should see active cases climb to over 240,000 across the country. The only good news is that there hasn't been a further exponential increase since the start of November.

The additional 261 deaths sees the total on that front rise to 11,767 persons, with the past 24 hours being the deadliest day since 22 April.

The figures over the past few days may hint that cases are leveling off around 15,000 to 20,000, but it may still take some time - maybe a few more weeks - for that to drop to levels that does not put healthcare capacity under threat moving forward.

The number of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care sits at 3,059 as of yesterday (+54), with there being 6,917 (24%) spare capacity available across the country.

