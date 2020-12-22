Germany reports 19,528 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

The number of deaths is still a major concern

The case count is keeping on the lower side following the weekend count, but it is tough to draw much conclusions from just one or two days. In any case, another 731 deaths were reported and that brings the total tally to 27,006 persons.

There are now roughly ~366,500 active cases across Germany. For some context, this figure was sitting around 300,000 at the end of November.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,167 (+145) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 4,860 (18%) intensive care beds still available.

