Germany reports 19,600 new coronavirus cases, 1,060 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily death count is still a rather concerning statistic

Germany
This reaffirms that the virus situation in Germany is still keeping rather tense with active cases across the country seen around ~314,300. Meanwhile, total deaths have now increased to 42,637 as of the latest count today.

In case you missed it, German authorities are planning to approve tighter controls on people entering into the country - expected today - after Merkel warned that lockdown measures may even extend all the way to April at this rate.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,230 (-59) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,581 (17%) intensive care units still available.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose