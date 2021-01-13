Germany reports 19,600 new coronavirus cases, 1,060 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 13 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 12 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday January 11 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday January 8 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
ANZ revise their RBNZ forecast - expect one more cut only, to 0.1% in May 2021
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4605 (vs. yesterday at 6.4823)
Morgan Stanley warn of RBA "push-back" against AUD strength
Some background on the BOJ contemplating slashing GDP forecasts
The Bank of Japan is considering cutting its economic growth forecast