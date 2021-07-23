Germany reports 2,089 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in latest update today

Slight concerns on the virus trend in Germany?

Germany
After having recorded 19 consecutive days of daily cases below 1,000 in a stretch from the end of June, Germany has reported over 1,000 new daily cases in 10 of the last 11 days with total active cases now rising to ~17,800 - the highest in nearly a month.

A positive takeaway is that the 7-day incidence rate remains relatively low at 13.2 and roughly over 48% of the population has already been vaccinated.

If you add the total virus cases since last year, that's just over 50% of the population who has either been vaccinated or have contracted the virus once beforehand.

Still, the numbers here are a barometer of risk sentiment when dealing with fears surrounding the delta variant. And with US cases set to see an uptick, a turnaround in the trend in Europe may yet unsettle market participants in the weeks/months ahead.

