Germany reports 21,573 new coronavirus cases, 183 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate jumps higher again to 119.1

Germany
That is up from the 113.1 seen yesterday, which once again hints that the virus is spreading at a quicker pace across the country. Total active cases climb by roughly 10,000 to ~191,500 as the trend is going in the wrong direction as of late.

While the death count is keeping on the lower side, just be mindful that this is a lagging indicator and as cases go up and medical capacity remains stretched, it will eventually turn back higher in a few weeks' time.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,260 (+51) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 3,381 (14%) intensive care beds still available.

