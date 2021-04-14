Germany reports 21,693 new coronavirus cases, 342 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
USD/JPY may drop back towards 106-107 as Japanese exporters maintain dollar selling - Daiwa
-
S&P closes at an all time record high. Nasdaq 100 also closes at a record.
-
NASDAQ index trades back above the 14,000 level
-
WTI Crude oil settles at $60.18
-
EURUSD trades to a new high and tests the next target after breaking higher today
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
More from the RBNZ - economic outlook still highly uncertain
-
The RBNZ leave monetary policy unchanged, as expected
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.5362 (vs. yesterday at 6.5454)
-
The RBNZ monetary policy decision is due at 0200 GMT - previews
-
Monetary Authority of Singapore leaves monetary policy unchanged