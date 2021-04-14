Germany reports 21,693 new coronavirus cases, 342 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate rises further to 153.2

There seems to be some moderation in the figures but based on the 7-day incidence rate, it feels like it is a matter of time before a surge comes about. Total active cases across the country increases a little to ~246,200 with total deaths above 79,000.

The German government agreed to a low on tougher virus restrictions yesterday, which will be set out by the federal government. So, expect that to come into place in the weeks ahead as the current set of restrictions are to expire on 18 April.

Medical capacity remains rather stretched and is a worrying issue as there were 4,688 (+26) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 2,899 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

