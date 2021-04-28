Germany reports 22,231 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ's Harris: Central bank still not meeting its employment objective
-
Australia's low, low inflation rate for Q1 - RBA will keep the cash rate at record lows for years
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4853 (vs. yesterday at 6.4924)
-
Another quick FOMC preview (decision due Wednesday 28 April 2021)
-
Westpac forecast the RBA will extend its QE and shift YCC to the November 24 bond