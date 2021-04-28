Germany reports 22,231 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 160.6

The only positive here is that despite the situation still not turning a corner, daily cases don't seem to be drastically shooting higher in the past few weeks. The last time cases exceeded 30,000 on the daily count was 8 January and we're not seeing that yet.

Meanwhile, total active cases is seen easing slightly to ~296,300.

As of 26 April, Germany has administered a total of 25.9 million vaccine doses with 6.0 million (7.3%) of its population being fully vaccinated i.e. received two doses.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 5,063 (-59) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 2,835 (12%) intensive care beds still available.

