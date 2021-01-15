Germany reports 22,368 new coronavirus cases, 1,113 deaths in latest update today

The case figures appear to be levelling off at least but the death count continues to keep at a higher scale

Germany
That marks three straight days that Germany has recorded virus deaths exceeding 1,000 persons, following the deadliest day of the pandemic yesterday.

Total deaths now amount to 44,994 persons while active cases across the country sits at ~314,900 after the latest update today.

As long as the figures keep at these levels, local authorities will be less compelled to ease restrictions throughout the first quarter of the year.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,125 (-60) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,383 (16%) intensive care beds still available.

