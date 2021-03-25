Germany reports 22,657 new coronavirus cases, 228 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

This isn't going in the right direction

Germany
That is the highest daily case count since 14 January as the 7-day incidence rate spikes higher to 113.3 from 108.1 yesterday. Total active cases climb higher to ~181,500 as well, which is the highest since 8 February.

Going by the 7-day incidence rate, Germany is now recording ~113 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents nationwide. The idea was to try and get that down to 50 weekly new cases per 100,000 residents at the start of the month.

Just take note that German chancellor Merkel retracted the Easter lockdown plan yesterday - which would have just allowed supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday.

Despite the move, restaurants, bars and leisure facilities will remain closed regardless but still, the virus trend isn't looking good for Germany going by the numbers lately.

As such, don't expect authorities to ease restrictions any time soon, with the extended lockdown to 18 April likely to be prolonged in this instance.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,209 (+38) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 3,411 (14%) intensive care beds still available.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose