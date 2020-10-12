Germany reports 2,467 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

There is the 'Monday effect' to consider though

Germany
This comes after the jump of more than 4,000 cases on the days from 8 to 10 October, being the highest since April as the virus situation intensifies.

The latest headline figure above will contribute to nearly ~40,000 active cases across the country now with another 6 deaths reported, bringing the total to 9,604 persons.

But the figure today may be considered to be on the lower side as there is always the 'Monday effect' i.e. less testing over the weekend. This was also evident from the 5 October figure last week, so that's one way to interpret the latest development here.

Once again, as Germany is Europe's biggest economy, it is vital to keep tabs on how the virus situation is progressing in case there are tighter restrictions introduced.

Over the weekend, the government has already directed for bars and restaurants to close from 11pm to 6am and for petrol stations to stop serving alcohol at night.

