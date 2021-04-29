Germany reports 24,736 new coronavirus cases, 264 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate eases a little to 154.9

Germany
The figure still keeps on the high side but the good news is that daily cases appear to be plateauing in the 20,000 to 30,000 range in recent weeks. Total active cases is seen increasing slightly to ~299,600 while total deaths have increased to 82,544.

Medical capacity continues to be stretched thin as there were 5,047 (-16) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 2,730 (11%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

Germany
Vaccination data remains similar to what was reported yesterday here.

