Germany reports 24,884 new coronavirus cases, 331 deaths in latest update today

That's the highest daily death count since 4 March
The 7-day incidence rate eases a little to 160.1 but is still on the high side as the daily death count reflects that the virus situation hasn't gotten any better over the past month or so. Total active cases increase slightly to ~283,500.
In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 4,966 (+34) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 2,955 (12%) intensive care beds still available.
So far, still nothing that suggests German authorities will let up on tighter restrictions as we look to get into the end of April and going into May.