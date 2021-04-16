Germany reports 25,831 new coronavirus cases, 247 deaths in latest update today

The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 160.1

The only positive is that the daily case count isn't breaching 30,000 yet as the 7-day incidence rate keeps at the highs last seen since January.

The trend continues to allude to the notion that the virus situation is likely to worsen in the next few weeks at least, with medical capacity remaining rather stretched for now.

As of yesterday, there were 4,679 (-1) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being just 2,944 (12%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

