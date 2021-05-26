Germany reports 2,626 new coronavirus cases, 270 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Things are looking better by the day for Germany

Germany
There is still a bit of a lag in the daily cases but perhaps it also is starting to reflect the lower virus infection rate, which has fallen further to 46.8.

The target that the German government set earlier this year was 50.0 so now that we are here, expect officials to surely be looking to relax restrictions going into the summer.

The lower virus infection rate will slowly also translate to lesser deaths as medical capacity also starts to show some meaningful improvement as of late.

As of yesterday, there were 3,180 (-57) virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 3,714 (16%) intensive care beds still available across the country.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Germany
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose