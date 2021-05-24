Germany reports 2,682 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Do be reminded that there is the weekend effect when it comes to the latest figures above for Germany

Germany
And it will also be a long weekend as a matter of fact with Whit Monday being observed today. That said, the figures - even for a weekend reporting period - are relatively low so that is encouraging, alongside the lower 7-day incidence rate at 62.5.

The notable news from Germany over the weekend was that the government designated the UK as a 'virus variant' region, hence requiring anyone entering the country from the UK to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,477 (-117) virus patients requiring intensive care as of 21 May with there being 3,044 (13%) intensive care beds still available.

