Germany reports 27,543 new coronavirus cases, 265 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Total active cases across the country nears 300,000

Germany
The 7-day incidence rate keeps on the high side at 164.0, suggesting that the spread of infections is still rather rampant. Total active cases climbs to ~299,100 - the highest since 18 January, so there is little comfort for now.

Medical capacity remains stretched and a key concern, as there were 5,049 (+62) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being just 2,834 (12%) intensive care beds still available. The trend here pretty much tells the story.

Germany
As such, tighter restrictions may be prolonged well into the latter stages of Q2.

