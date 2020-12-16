Germany reports 27,728 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5355 (vs. yesterday at 6.5434)
BOJ to buy USD 6bn from Japan's MoF
BOC Gov. Macklem says Q4 Canada GDP will be greater than 1%
More from BOC Macklem: If we need to do more, there are tools available
BOC Macklem: Economic recovery from pandemic is at a very difficult stage