Germany reports 27,728 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

There were 952 deaths reported, making it the deadliest day of the pandemic by quite some margin

GermanyGerman coronavirus situation details as of 15/12/2020

This follows a lower count in the past couple of days, so it is a bit of a setback as it shows that the virus situation still isn't quite abating just yet. The jump in the death count is rather stark, beating the previous daily record of 598 deaths.

The jump in cases sees active cases hit over ~330,000 across the country. Meanwhile, the 952 deaths sees the total count rise to 23,427 persons as of the latest update.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 4,735 (+65) coronavirus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with 4,682 (17%) intensive care units still available.

