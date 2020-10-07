Germany reports 2,828 new coronavirus cases, another 16 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily case count is the highest since 18 April


This brings the total active cases in the country to over 28,000 and that is the most since 30 April. The 16 deaths reported brings the total tally on that front to 9,562 persons.

The virus situation still isn't turning a corner over the past two weeks and that may see the government respond with more restrictive measures soon enough.

If anything else, this is also a signal that the recovery going into Q4 may hit a few stumbling blocks as virus fears and localised restrictions will weigh on sentiment.

As such, this will still be a spot to watch for the euro and the ECB in the coming weeks.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose