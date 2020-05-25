Germany reports 289 new coronavirus cases, another 10 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 'weekend effect' is at play here

Germany
As is customary with the count over the past few weeks, the numbers are seeing a dip when factoring in the count over the weekend. That said, the situation in Germany is still looking somewhat better all things considered.

The additional 289 cases here brings the total confirmed cases to 178,570 cases, with RKI estimating that ~161,200 persons have recovered from the disease.

The 10 deaths reported brings the total on that front to 8,257 persons.

Meanwhile, RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.94 with the 7-day moving average seen at 0.93. That is near the key threshold of 1.00 but it isn't suggestive of the German government stopping plans to reopen the economy.

Just be mindful that there have been fresh protests against the lockdown measures in Germany lately with the weekend also seeing a few demonstrations, albeit all from a minority faction of the population.

You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here.

See here for global coronavirus case data
