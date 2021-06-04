Germany reports 3,165 new coronavirus cases, 86 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate falls further to 29.7

Germany
Meanwhile, total active cases is also seen falling to ~79,600 - lowest tally since October last year. That adds to further encouragement on the virus situation and bolsters hopes of a broader summer reopening across the country.

Is it too soon to talk about a rethink on the Oktoberfest decision? I'm sure this will be something that Bavaria may push towards if things keep up this way.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,036 (-111) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,506 (15%) intensive care beds still available.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose