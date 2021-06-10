Germany reports 3,187 new coronavirus cases, 94 deaths in latest update today

Total active cases eases further to ~55,700

That is the lowest since 16 October with the 7-day incidence rate also keeping lower at 19.3, so that will continue to feed through to the lower daily totals above.

Despite the much improved virus situation, medical capacity is still somewhat stretched - perhaps now allowing for hospitals to deal with other illnesses - as there were only 3,459 (15%) intensive care beds still available as of yesterday.

