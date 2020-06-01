Germany reports 333 new coronavirus cases, another 11 deaths in latest update

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
FOREX LIVE PREMIUM
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
AUD/USD: Make or break at 0.6706 - Credit Suisse
-
Broad indices squeeze higher as sanctions on China are less than feared
-
Crude oil squeezes higher into the month end settle
-
USDJPY works toward the swing highs for the week (after trading to a new low)
-
GBPUSD looks to complete the lap up and down. 100 hour MA looms below.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
AUD traders - heads up for the RBA meeting Tuesday 2 June 2020 - preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.1315 (vs. Friday at 7.1316)
-
June major central bank overview
-
Fed's Powell: At a time like this you're seeing how strong our powers can be
-
Watch live: Fed's Powell speaks to Princeton's Alan Blinder