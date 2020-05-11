Germany reports 357 new coronavirus cases in latest update, but infection rate a concern

The daily case count in Germany continues to exhibit a decline

Germany
The 357 new cases brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 169,575. Meanwhile, another 22 deaths are reported to bring the total on that front to 7,417 persons.

Just be aware that the count in the last two days may be lower due to the weekend effect, as we have noticed in previous weekends over the past month or so.

The more concerning part though is that RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate (infection rate) to have increased to 1.13, which stands above the key threshold of 1.00.

That said, this is somewhat a lagging indicator as it ties back to case counts from a few days back so RKI says that it is too soon to draw conclusions from this just yet.

As such, we have to observe how this plays out over the next couple of days to be more certain. But if the new clusters in Germany had been quickly identified and isolated, then the drop in the daily case count will certainly provide much encouragement.

RKI also estimates a total of ~145,600 persons to have recovered from the infection.

