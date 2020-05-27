Germany reports 362 new coronavirus cases, another 47 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The overall situation continues to moderate at these levels in Germany

Germany
The 362 new cases sees the total confirmed cases at 179,364 but RKI estimates that there are ~800 recoveries in the past day, bringing the total on that front to ~162,800 persons that have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the 47 deaths reported brings the total number of deaths to 8,349 persons.

RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.70 as of yesterday, with the 7-day average to be at 0.78. Given that, the German government should still continue with plans to reopen the economy with the latest being to reopen borders to 31 European countries.
See here for global coronavirus case data

You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose