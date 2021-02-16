Germany reports 3,856 new coronavirus cases, 528 deaths in latest update today

The preliminary data presented by RKI for today

The good news once again is that the case count is keeping lower, although the RKI dashboard may not reflect accurate changes in all states whenever there is this sort of delay to the daily virus numbers from Germany.

Germany
That said, it doesn't run too far off and the trend still points to further moderation in the case count and that provides some added optimism.

The 528 deaths still suggests that more can be done to reduce hospitalisations, with the total death tally now increasing to 65,604 persons.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 3,439 (+12) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,988 (19%) intensive care beds still available.

Despite virus cases keeping lower in recent weeks, ICU capacity hasn't really improved all too much when looking at the data provided by DIVI each day.

