Germany reports 3,943 new coronavirus cases, 358 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Cases keep on the lower side but the death count could still be better

Germany
Total active cases fall to ~116,000 but the 7-day incidence rate remains on the high side at 65.4 as of the latest update. The 358 deaths is still keeping with the trend since last week but at least is an improvement to the higher numbers at the start of the month.

German authorities are set to decide on lockdown restrictions tomorrow, with a report yesterday suggesting that they might extend it to the end of March.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,869 (+29) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 5,088 (19%) intensive care beds still available.

