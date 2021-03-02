Germany reports 3,943 new coronavirus cases, 358 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD posts fresh session lows as dollar steadies after slight softness earlier
-
Pound keeps a little higher but buyers need to do more to recapture upside momentum
-
Dollar keeps on the softer side as risk trades ramp higher to start the session
-
Gold plunges on break of the Nov/Feb lows
-
EUR/USD falls to lows for the day as dollar holds firmer on the session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
AUD gaining a few points, bond yield up also after the RBA decision
-
RBA February 2021 meeting - announce no change to monetary policy, as expected
-
RBA policy announcement is due at the bottom of the hour - previews ICYMI
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4625 (vs. yesterday at 6.4754)
-
RBA monetary policy meeting today (Tuesday 02 March 2021) - preview