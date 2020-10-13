Germany reports 4,122 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily figure climbs back above 4,000 after the 'Monday effect'

EOD 13-10
The active cases in the country sat around ~39,000 as of yesterday while the latest update today sees another 13 deaths so that brings the total tally to 9,634 persons.

Germany has already seen some new restrictions apply i.e. curfews, restricted sale of alcohol but that applies to the likes of Berlin and Frankfurt for now.

The government also released a list of 'high risk' areas in the country but any restrictions to be applied are subject to each state so they are sort of by patchwork so to speak.

It remains to be seen how all of this is impacting consumer behaviour and businesses but time will tell if the recent spike in cases is having any major impact on the economy.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose