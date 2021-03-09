Germany reports 4,252 new coronavirus cases, 255 deaths in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
People’s Bank of China sets yuan reference rate at USD/ CNY 6.5338 (vs. Friday at 6.4795)
AUD traders heads up - RBA Gov. Lowe to speak on 10 March
Monthly NY Fed Survey: Median inflation expectations 1-yr ahead 3.1% vs 3.0% last month
ECB didn't change its bond-buying pace last week
BOE's Bailey: We may need more evidence than normal that inflation rise will be persistent