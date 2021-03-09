Germany reports 4,252 new coronavirus cases, 255 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate is seen at 67.5

Germany
The virus trend in Germany is keeping thereabouts following the lower count yesterday due to lesser testing over the weekend. Total active cases is seen easing to ~117,700 but that keeps with the figures seen since the end of February.

Meanwhile, total deaths have increased to 72,189 persons as of the latest update.

The 7-day incidence rate is still keeping on the higher side so that remains one to watch out for. If the figure starts to fall, that will be better for reopening trends.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,865 (+79) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,190 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose