Germany reports 432 new coronavirus cases, another 45 deaths in latest update

This appears to be the new normal in Germany

The daily case count has been in the couple of hundreds for more than two weeks now and this appears to be the level in which the German government is comfortable keeping, with RKI estimating the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.83 as of yesterday.

As long as medical capacity is not stressed further and the recoveries still outpace the new cases - there were ~800 recoveries estimated in the latest update - then the government can still carry forward with plans to ease restrictions and reopen the economy.

