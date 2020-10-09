Germany reports 4,516 new daily coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A second straight day above 4,000, with today being the highest since 10 April

Germany
After yesterday's jump, active cases in the country moved up to ~31,000 and RKI is reporting another 11 deaths today so that brings the total tally to 9,589 persons.

German health officials warned of an increase in the numbers as the situation stands, with RKI even out yesterday warning that the daily figure could hit 10,000 cases.

Once again, be wary of the situation in case the government decides to adopt tighter restrictions which will then stifle the recovery in Europe's biggest economy.

