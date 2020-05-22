Germany reports 460 new coronavirus cases, another 27 deaths in latest report

The situation is still somewhat moderating in Germany









Meanwhile, the 27 new deaths sees the total on that front rise to 8,174 persons.





In any case, the good news is that the count is still somewhat moderating despite restrictions being eased over the past weeks to reopen the economy.





That and the fact that the virus reproduction rate is keeping below the 1.00 threshold (0.89 as of yesterday) will still allude to the government sticking with its current plans to ease restrictions further in the coming weeks.





The 460 new cases brings the total confirmed cases to 177,212 but the estimated daily recoveries (~1,000) still outpace that for now. RKI estimates that ~159,000 persons have recovered from the disease as of the latest update.