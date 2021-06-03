Germany reports 4,640 new coronavirus cases, 166 deaths in latest update today

Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate eases to 34.1

Germany
Meanwhile, total active cases is seen falling further to ~85,000 - the lowest since October last year. So, that continues to reaffirm that the virus situation is getting better and will allow for looser restrictions going into the summer surely.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,147 (-142) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,388 (15%) intensive care beds still available.

