Germany reports 5,132 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The daily case count crosses 5,000 for the first time since early April

Germany
The active cases across the country also surpassed 40,000 as of yesterday and the 43 deaths reported today is arguably an area of concern as that is the most since late May. That brings the overall tally to 9,677 persons as of today.

RKI's latest assessment (yesterday) of the overall situation hasn't changed but the latest development in the past week may call for a bit of change moving forward.

Once again, just be mindful of the virus situation in Europe, with Germany being the region's biggest economy, in case it leads to tighter restrictions and that will weigh on the economic recovery further and possibly prompt sooner action by the ECB.

