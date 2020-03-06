Germany reports 534 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, up from 400 cases yesterday

The numbers have been picking up over the past few days

At the start of the week, there were 150 cases reported but I reckon the pickup in the numbers could also be in part that more tests are being conducted.

As the situation becomes more widespread across Europe and day-to-day disruptions start to increase, expect that to weigh further on the economy in the region.
