Germany reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 238 deaths in latest update today

The preliminary figures out of Germany for today

Of note, the 7-day incidence rate has risen a little higher to ~84 - up from 82.9 yesterday.

That continues to point towards a possibly worse trend in terms of how the virus is spreading across the country, which is what RKI pointed out earlier here.

The worry for Germany (and most European countries) is that they may enter a third virus wave and with the vaccine rollout running into trouble, not least with the AstraZeneca issue, that may cloud the outlook for a more optimistic summer this year.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,833 (+58) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,135 (17%) intensive care beds still available.

