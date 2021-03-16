Germany reports 5,480 new coronavirus cases, 238 deaths in latest update today

The preliminary figures out of Germany for today
Of note, the 7-day incidence rate has risen a little higher to ~84 - up from 82.9 yesterday.
That continues to point towards a possibly worse trend in terms of how the virus is spreading across the country, which is what RKI pointed out earlier here
.
The worry for Germany (and most European countries) is that they may enter a third virus wave and with the vaccine rollout running into trouble, not least with the AstraZeneca issue
, that may cloud the outlook for a more optimistic summer this year.
In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,833 (+58) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,135 (17%) intensive care beds still available.