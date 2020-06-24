Germany reports 587 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths in latest update

The daily count is still keeping up but RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to have fallen a little bit as of yesterday
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
The new virus cases continue to sit above 500 for a seventh straight day but RKI reaffirms that these are still mostly related to isolated incidents rather than a mass outbreak of sorts.
Notably, the German state of North Rhine Westphalia reimposed lockdown measures again yesterday for Gütersloh and Warendorf in light of localised outbreaks.
But as long as it doesn't lead to more major restrictions across major cities and anything state-wide, the market is likely to take things with a sense of calm for now.
RKI estimates the 4-day average virus reproduction rate to be at 2.02 as of yesterday, slightly lower than that seen two days back. The 7-day average is estimated at 1.67.
They continue to add this caveat into their daily reports in explaining the context:
Estimates of the reproduction numbers (R-value and 7-day R-value) were around the value of 2 during
the last few days. This is mainly related to local outbreaks which are described above, the outbreak in
North Rhine-Westphalia playing a particularly important role in this context . Since case numbers in
Germany are generally low, these local outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value of the
reproduction number. Close monitoring of further developments needs to be continued during the
upcoming days, especially in regard to whether case numbers are increasing outside of outbreak
contexts.