Germany reports 6,125 new coronavirus cases, 283 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The virus situation continues to show improvement in Germany

Germany
Of note, the 7-day incidence is seen easing further to 115.4 from 119.1 yesterday. Put aside the daily case count for a moment and that is a positive signal that the spread of infections is starting to slow down across the country.

Meanwhile, total active cases has eased further to ~251,300 as of the latest update.

Medical capacity remains stretched but a positive takeaway is that things aren't getting much worse for the time being. There were 4,599 (+13) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 3,062 (13%) intensive care beds still available.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Germany
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose