Germany reports 630 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

New cases rise to a four-day high but RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate to have fallen back below the 1.0 threshold

Germany
This brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 192,079 although RKI estimates that ~176,800 persons to have recovered from the infection as of the latest update.

The latest jump in cases continue to be largely related to isolated outbreaks in Gütersloh and Neukölln in particular, which even prompted RKI to outline a special section in their report just to clarify the overall situation as seen here.

More importantly, they now estimate the 4-day moving average of the virus reproduction rate to be at 0.72 (arguing that the 'small' amount of cases can lead to sensitive fluctuations in the value) and the 7-day average to be at 1.17 - much lower from previous days.

As such, this isn't going to lead to much change in Germany's plans to reopen the economy and international borders next week.

Moving forward, I'll only post any updates on Germany if there is significant relevance but for now the narrative is that there are isolated outbreaks but it isn't leading to any drastic action nationwide as authorities are also playing down the fear for the moment.

