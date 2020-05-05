Germany reports 685 new coronavirus cases, 139 deaths in latest update

The daily cases continue to moderate at lower levels under the 1,000 mark
The additional 685 new cases brings the total to 163,860 cases in the country, with the 139 deaths reported bringing the total tally on that front to 6,831 persons.
In terms of treating the disease, Germany is up there on the list with an estimated of 135,100 persons reported to have recovered as of the latest update by RKI.
