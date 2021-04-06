Germany reports 6,885 new coronavirus cases, 90 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The numbers are still very much skewed by the Easter holidays

Germany
We'll likely only get a better sense of the underlying situation again later in the week, as also warned by RKI here. The 7-day incidence rate is still keeping on the high side at 123.0, so there's not much suggestion that things are turning a corner.

As such, expect German authorities to likely extend lockdown measures beyond 18 April to the end of the month - which will further chip away at Q2 economic prospects.

