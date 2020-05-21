Germany reports 745 new coronavirus cases, another 57 deaths in latest update

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RKI estimates the virus reproduction rate at 0.88 as of yesterday

Germany
It would seem that as Germany begins to relax lockdown restrictions, the number of new cases popping up is starting to settle at around 600-900 each day.

The 745 new cases found sees the total confirmed cases rise to 176,752 but the amount of recoveries (~1,100) still outpaces that for now. RKI estimates that a total of ~158,000 persons are reported to have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the 57 deaths reported brings the total on that front to 8,147 persons now.

As the daily cases start to settle into this new normal range, the virus reproduction rate is also settling somewhere between 0.5 to 1.0 with the 7-day average estimated at 0.87.

As long as it stays that way, the German government will still carry on with plans to reopen the economy as the country looks to settle on a new way to go about day-to-day life.

You can check out Germany and other countries' coronavirus data here.

